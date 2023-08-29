1 hour ago - News

Cleveland Foundation distributes $1.36 million to Black organizations

Sam Allard
A modern, timber-designed building abutting a lawn, at twilight

The Cleveland Foundation's new headquarters in Hough. Photo: Eric Hanson

The Cleveland Foundation on Monday announced grants totaling $1.36 million to 36 local organizations as part of the Cleveland Black Futures Fund.

Why it matters: The Cleveland Foundation established the fund in 2020 in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests to support and expand the capacity of Black-led and Black-serving nonprofit organizations.

Details: This is the fourth round of grants from the fund, which has distributed more than $4.4 million to over 130 organizations in Northeast Ohio.

By the numbers: The Jordan Community Resource/Residential Center, which provides services to women recovering from human trafficking and addiction, received $100,000, the largest grant.

What's next: Applications for a fifth round of funding are expected to open in spring 2024.

The bottom line: "We are committed to raising additional funds to continue supporting Black-led organizations, demonstrating our desire to focus not just on the moment, but to think about the long-term impacts of change," the Cleveland Foundation's Joe Black said in a statement.

