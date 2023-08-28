Cuyahoga County library debuts new catalog system

The Cuyahoga County Public Library's online catalog will today migrate to Aspen Discovery, a content system with a more sophisticated search engine and new features that let you personalize your browsing experience.

Why it matters: The Aspen Discovery catalog is a major upgrade for CCPL, designed to make it easier and more intuitive to borrow physical and digital materials.

State of play: Established in 1922 as Ohio's first county library district, CCPL now has 27 branches and serves 47 communities.

By the numbers: 740,000 registered cardholders borrowed nearly 11 million books in 2022.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm a cardholder, but tend to use Cleveland Public Library for physical books. I utilize the county system for occasional audiobooks and for access to Kanopy, the streaming platform.

The reviews, ratings and reading recommendations available in the new Aspen Discovery system almost make it sound like Goodreads.

Be smart: The PIN you use to log into your library account will now be changed to the last four digits of the phone number saved in your account. You can update or reset your PIN here.