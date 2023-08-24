Smooth jazz returns to Cleveland with FCB Cool
A local broadcasting company is looking to add to Cleveland's rich jazz history.
Driving the news: This week, Cleveland-based First Class Broadcasting announced the launch of smooth jazz station FCB Cool.
Details: Cleveland native Darvio Morrow founded First Class Broadcasting in 2009, with stations focused on hip-hop, soul and contemporary Christian music.
- FCB Cool features the music of smooth jazz artists like Boney James and Dave Koz, alongside old- and new-school R&B.
- "Smooth jazz has one of the most racially diverse fanbases of any musical genre," Morrow said in a statement. "Our version of the format is something that smooth jazz, old-school R&B and new-school R&B fans can all relate to."
Flashback: Cleveland has long been a jazz hub, with the Tri-C JazzFest since 1980 and genre standouts Nina Simone and John Coltrane playing Leo's Casino in the 1960s.
Yes, but: Cleveland hasn't had a locally owned station dedicated to smooth jazz since WNWV 107.3-FM's The Wave rebranded to alternative rock in 2019.
If you listen: FBC Cool streams on iHeartRadio, Audacy and other platforms.
- The FBC Cool app is available on iOS and Android devices.
