Smooth jazz returns to Cleveland with FCB Cool

All that jazz. Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

A local broadcasting company is looking to add to Cleveland's rich jazz history.

Driving the news: This week, Cleveland-based First Class Broadcasting announced the launch of smooth jazz station FCB Cool.

Details: Cleveland native Darvio Morrow founded First Class Broadcasting in 2009, with stations focused on hip-hop, soul and contemporary Christian music.

FCB Cool features the music of smooth jazz artists like Boney James and Dave Koz, alongside old- and new-school R&B.

"Smooth jazz has one of the most racially diverse fanbases of any musical genre," Morrow said in a statement. "Our version of the format is something that smooth jazz, old-school R&B and new-school R&B fans can all relate to."

Flashback: Cleveland has long been a jazz hub, with the Tri-C JazzFest since 1980 and genre standouts Nina Simone and John Coltrane playing Leo's Casino in the 1960s.

Yes, but: Cleveland hasn't had a locally owned station dedicated to smooth jazz since WNWV 107.3-FM's The Wave rebranded to alternative rock in 2019.

If you listen: FBC Cool streams on iHeartRadio, Audacy and other platforms.