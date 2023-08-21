57 mins ago - Politics

Polensek embraces dinosaur persona in email to constituent

Sam Allard

The newly identified Polensek Rex. Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Under the alias "Bat Masterson," a Cleveland resident sent an email to Cleveland City and Cuyahoga County councils and their staff, accusing Councilman Mike Polensek of grandstanding on public safety issues.

  • A heated back-and-forth ensued about recent violence in the city and Polensek's decades of service.
  • Polensek, who chairs the safety committee, is the council's most senior member. He has represented the Collinwood area for more than 40 years.

What Polensek said: "My political correctness and diplomacy is long gone. I have no use [for] you nameless, gutless, pontificating and frustrated complainers who won't use their real name. Run for City Council so [you] might just have [to] get off your dumb moaning ass and come out of your cave in the open."

  • "You are right on one thing though. I am an old T-Rex dinosaur. However … my teeth are still very sharp, as most know. And remember this real well: Dinosaurs survived at least 200 million years, and then were only wiped out by a massive asteroid."

Of note: The email exchange was forwarded to Axios.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Polensek is the council's most quotable member.

The latest: On Wednesday, Polensek introduced legislation that would stiffen penalties for parents whose children are out past the city curfew (11pm for 15-16 year-olds, 9:30pm for 13-14 year-olds).

