Under the alias "Bat Masterson," a Cleveland resident sent an email to Cleveland City and Cuyahoga County councils and their staff, accusing Councilman Mike Polensek of grandstanding on public safety issues.

A heated back-and-forth ensued about recent violence in the city and Polensek's decades of service.

Polensek, who chairs the safety committee, is the council's most senior member. He has represented the Collinwood area for more than 40 years.

What Polensek said: "My political correctness and diplomacy is long gone. I have no use [for] you nameless, gutless, pontificating and frustrated complainers who won't use their real name. Run for City Council so [you] might just have [to] get off your dumb moaning ass and come out of your cave in the open."

"You are right on one thing though. I am an old T-Rex dinosaur. However … my teeth are still very sharp, as most know. And remember this real well: Dinosaurs survived at least 200 million years, and then were only wiped out by a massive asteroid."

Of note: The email exchange was forwarded to Axios.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Polensek is the council's most quotable member.

The latest: On Wednesday, Polensek introduced legislation that would stiffen penalties for parents whose children are out past the city curfew (11pm for 15-16 year-olds, 9:30pm for 13-14 year-olds).