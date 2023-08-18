SEIU 1199 calls out Cleveland Clinic during contract negotiations
Service employees at Lutheran Hospital in Ohio City staged a rally and informational picket Wednesday afternoon, calling out Cleveland Clinic for refusing to negotiate a new union contract in good faith.
Why it matters: The 170 unionized workers at Lutheran — including licensed practical nurses, maintenance workers and physical therapy assistants — are among the only unionized workers in Cleveland Clinic's massive workforce.
The latest: The Service Employees International Union 1199 and Cleveland Clinic representatives are to meet for a bargaining session Friday, the third in recent weeks.
What they're saying: "This is for equity and equality," Brian Higgins, a 14-year Lutheran employee, told Axios at the demonstration. "We're fighting for equal health care and benefits that the rest of the clinic's employees get."
- Those benefits include sick leave and maternity and paternity leave, in addition to pay raises, Higgins said.
The other side: Cleveland Clinic told Axios that, contrary to SEIU's claims, it has been bargaining in good faith.
- "Our goal is to achieve a mutually agreeable contract renewal as we have in years past," a spokesperson said in a statement.
The intrigue: County Executive Chris Ronayne and state Rep. Juanita Brent appeared at the demonstration to support SEIU 1199.
- On the campaign trail last year, Ronayne proposed a community health equity fund supported by a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, which could generate $39 million per year for community health initiatives.
