Cleveland Scene Magazine gets new owners

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Euclid Media Group, the locally owned publisher of Cleveland Scene Magazine and alternative weekly newspapers nationwide, has sold its media properties and will dissolve.

Why it matters: Founded in 1970, Scene was the longest continuously published alternative weekly in the U.S. until a hiatus during the pandemic.

Euclid Media Group was a partnership between the Zelman family in Cleveland, Chris Keating in St. Louis and Michael Wagner in San Antonio. Their purchase of Scene in 2013 returned it to local ownership.

State of play: The eight weeklies under the Euclid Media umbrella have been split, with four each going to Wagner and Keating, who served as Euclid's co-chief operating officers.

Details: Scene will be owned by Chava Communications, an entity created by Wagner and his wife, Cassandra Yardeni Wagner, to purchase the Euclid Media publications.

Chava also acquired weeklies in San Antonio, Orlando and Tampa Bay.

In an announcement last week, Chava said the ownership transition was "expected to be seamless, with no disruption to regular publishing schedules."

What they're saying: Andrew Zelman, Euclid Media's CEO, said he will stay on as Scene's local publisher.