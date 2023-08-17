Browns to close out preseason against Eagles, Chiefs
The Browns will get two chances to test themselves against the NFL's elite.
Driving the news: Cleveland heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles tonight before heading to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs on Aug. 26.
Why it matters: Though they're preseason games, matchups against last season's two Super Bowl teams serve as a measuring stick for the Browns before the regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.
State of play: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked good this preseason, completing all three of his passes against the Washington Commanders last week and rushing three times for 20 yards.
- Word out of training camp is Watson has returned to the form that earned him three trips to the Pro Bowl from 2018 to 2020.
Between the lines: The star of the Browns preseason has been a rookie, backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- Thompson-Robinson completed nine of his 10 passes against the Commanders, including a touchdown, earning consideration to be named second-string QB.
What's next: Thompson-Robinson will get another chance to shine against the Eagles. Watson will return to action against the Chiefs.
- The team will also spend the rest of the preseason determining its second-string running back — a battle between Demetric Felton and a banged-up Jerome Ford for the spot behind starter Nick Chubb.
If you watch: Browns-Eagles starts at 7:30pm.
- The game will air on NFL Network and locally on WEWS Channel 5.
