59 mins ago - Sports

Browns to close out preseason against Eagles, Chiefs

Troy Smith
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs the football against the Washington Commanders.

Off to the preseason races. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Browns will get two chances to test themselves against the NFL's elite.

Driving the news: Cleveland heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles tonight before heading to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs on Aug. 26.

Why it matters: Though they're preseason games, matchups against last season's two Super Bowl teams serve as a measuring stick for the Browns before the regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.

State of play: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked good this preseason, completing all three of his passes against the Washington Commanders last week and rushing three times for 20 yards.

  • Word out of training camp is Watson has returned to the form that earned him three trips to the Pro Bowl from 2018 to 2020.

Between the lines: The star of the Browns preseason has been a rookie, backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

  • Thompson-Robinson completed nine of his 10 passes against the Commanders, including a touchdown, earning consideration to be named second-string QB.

What's next: Thompson-Robinson will get another chance to shine against the Eagles. Watson will return to action against the Chiefs.

  • The team will also spend the rest of the preseason determining its second-string running back — a battle between Demetric Felton and a banged-up Jerome Ford for the spot behind starter Nick Chubb.

If you watch: Browns-Eagles starts at 7:30pm.

  • The game will air on NFL Network and locally on WEWS Channel 5.
