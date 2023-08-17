Browns to close out preseason against Eagles, Chiefs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Off to the preseason races. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Browns will get two chances to test themselves against the NFL's elite.

Driving the news: Cleveland heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles tonight before heading to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs on Aug. 26.

Why it matters: Though they're preseason games, matchups against last season's two Super Bowl teams serve as a measuring stick for the Browns before the regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.

State of play: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked good this preseason, completing all three of his passes against the Washington Commanders last week and rushing three times for 20 yards.

Word out of training camp is Watson has returned to the form that earned him three trips to the Pro Bowl from 2018 to 2020.

Between the lines: The star of the Browns preseason has been a rookie, backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson completed nine of his 10 passes against the Commanders, including a touchdown, earning consideration to be named second-string QB.

What's next: Thompson-Robinson will get another chance to shine against the Eagles. Watson will return to action against the Chiefs.

The team will also spend the rest of the preseason determining its second-string running back — a battle between Demetric Felton and a banged-up Jerome Ford for the spot behind starter Nick Chubb.

If you watch: Browns-Eagles starts at 7:30pm.