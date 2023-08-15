Elon Musk's jet causes a stir in Cleveland
News that Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and X, might be in Cleveland is enough to whip people into a frenzy.
Driving the news: Musk's Gulfstream G650ER private jet landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Monday.
- The jet was still in Cleveland as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to social media account ElonJet.
Yes, but: There is no proof Musk was on the jet or conducting business in Cleveland.
The intrigue: Still, some have zeroed in on Cleveland-Cliff's $7.3 billion offer to buy Pittsburgh-based rival U.S. Steel as a potential reason for Musk to visit.
- Not only is Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck made of steel, but Musk's company SpaceX is also designing a rocket made of the material.
Between the lines: Musk may also want to get his hands on U.S. Steel's "X" stock symbol for his social network formerly known as Twitter.
Reality check: None of this is confirmed. It's just as likely Musk's jet needed fuel and Cleveland was the nearest stop.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.