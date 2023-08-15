Elon Musk's jet causes a stir in Cleveland

News that Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and X, might be in Cleveland is enough to whip people into a frenzy.

Driving the news: Musk's Gulfstream G650ER private jet landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Monday.

The jet was still in Cleveland as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to social media account ElonJet.

Yes, but: There is no proof Musk was on the jet or conducting business in Cleveland.

The intrigue: Still, some have zeroed in on Cleveland-Cliff's $7.3 billion offer to buy Pittsburgh-based rival U.S. Steel as a potential reason for Musk to visit.

Not only is Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck made of steel, but Musk's company SpaceX is also designing a rocket made of the material.

Between the lines: Musk may also want to get his hands on U.S. Steel's "X" stock symbol for his social network formerly known as Twitter.

Reality check: None of this is confirmed. It's just as likely Musk's jet needed fuel and Cleveland was the nearest stop.