Rock Hall puts Whitney Houston's sparkling jacket on display

Whitney Houston was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Now, one of her flashy outfits is making its home at the museum.

The details: In honor of Houston's birthday last week, the Rock Hall has put her 1990 jacket on display.

The coat, designed by Marc Bouwer, was in celebration of Houston's third album, "I'm Your Baby Tonight," and features the song titles from the album written out in sparkling beads.

The intrigue: Bouwer also designed the bodysuits Houston wore during her 1991 tour and created the wedding dress for Houston's 1992 nuptials with Bobby Brown.

If you go: The "I'm Your Baby Tonight" jacket is in the Legends of Rock exhibit on the Rock Hall's fifth floor.