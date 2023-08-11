Inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's big year of concerts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Paramore at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June. Photo: Courtesy of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

It took a few years, but Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is finally functioning like the best entertainment venue $185 million in renovations can buy.

Driving the news: LL Cool J and The Roots will headline a big hip-hop concert at the venue Saturday.

Why it matters: The show is one of 40-plus entertainment events scheduled for the venue's fiscal year — July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 — signifying a post-COVID rebound.

"This will be the second- or third-busiest year based on gross ticket sales since the building opened in 1994," Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tells Axios.

Flashback: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse finished its $185 million renovation project in September 2019 with the Cavs contributing $115 million and public taxes paying $70 million.

Details: Upgrades included 2,200 square feet of LED panels, new membership spaces, over 60 reimagined suites, more than 700 flat-screen TVs, new food and beverage options and an expanded glass-enclosed atrium.

Yes, but: Due to the COVID pandemic, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse didn't host a single concert from March 2020 to September 2021.

State of play: The arena has fully rebounded this year with live events featuring Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Paramore and others drawing more than 150,000 people to the arena.

Concerts with Aerosmith, Eagles, KISS, P!NK and Depeche Mode and other big names are expected to attract an additional 200,000-plus.

Barlage says those events, along with the venue's sports games, will generate between $225 million and $250 million in direct spending downtown during the fiscal year.

What's next: More renovations are on the way. This week, Gateway Economic Development Corp. OK'd another $24 million to upgrade elevators and escalators and video hardware.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to be the reason and the catalyst to get people downtown," Barlage says.