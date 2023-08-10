9 mins ago - Music
Machine Gun Kelly will have his day in Cleveland
When Mayor Justin Bibb declared Aug. 13 "Machine Gun Kelly Day" last year, MGK took it to heart.
Driving the news: The Cleveland entertainment star is returning home Saturday for "Welcome to Cleveland," a party at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats.
Details: The event will feature a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and a DJ set from his producer Brandon "SlimXX" Allen.
- Tickets are $120 for the celebration that starts at 11pm and will probably go until MGK says it's over.
Worthy of your time: If you're looking to eat beforehand with some of the same people you'll see at FWD, Inferno Flats — a two-minute walk away — is the spot.
- The fantastic menu, courtesy of chef Dante Boccuzi, features the "Inferno" handcrafted pizza with pepperoni, sausage, Kalamata olives, hot peppers and chili flakes.
