When Mayor Justin Bibb declared Aug. 13 "Machine Gun Kelly Day" last year, MGK took it to heart.

Driving the news: The Cleveland entertainment star is returning home Saturday for "Welcome to Cleveland," a party at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats.

Details: The event will feature a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and a DJ set from his producer Brandon "SlimXX" Allen.

Tickets are $120 for the celebration that starts at 11pm and will probably go until MGK says it's over.

Worthy of your time: If you're looking to eat beforehand with some of the same people you'll see at FWD, Inferno Flats — a two-minute walk away — is the spot.