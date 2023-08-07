Meet Crocker Park's new AI-powered security robot, SAM

An AI-powered robot is coming to the burbs.

Driving the news: Crocker Park will this month deploy an autonomous security robot (ASR) as an additional safety measure at the popular shopping and dining location in Westlake.

Details: Codenamed SAM (Secret Agent Man), the non-humanoid robot moves at 2-3 miles per hour and is equipped with a 360-degree camera that can record and stream live.

It will be on the prowl for thefts, car accidents, vandalism and other "anomalies," which an AI algorithm will detect and alert Crocker Park's human security.

What they're saying: "Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and [SAM] will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures," said Sean Flanigan, VP of security at Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker.

By the numbers: The shopping center employs more than 7,500 people and attracts more than 10 million visitors annually.

Between the lines: In its initial announcement, a Crocker Park spokesperson noted that SAM would be used for security purposes, "not as an informational tool," and referenced the shopping center's 12 digital kiosks which customers should continue using for directions and store information.

💭 Sam's — not SAM's — thought bubble: Good luck getting the Crocker crowd to treat this robot as anything other than a novelty photo op.