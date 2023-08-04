The Revivalists showcase new album, outlook on tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Revivalists are no strangers to big concerts in Northeast Ohio.

The group played the annual WonderStruck festival in 2017 and the short-lived InCuya Music Festival on Mall B in 2018.

Driving the news: The New Orleans-based band, which features singer and Ohio native David Shaw, makes its return to Cleveland at 7pm Sunday at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Flashback: The Revivalists last stopped in the area in 2019 but found themselves sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The intrigue: Shaw, who grew up in Butler County, spent the downtime working on demos for the band's fifth studio album, "Pour It Out into the Night," released in June 2023.

Whereas previous songs — including the hits "Wish I Knew You" and "All My Friends" — were upbeat, "Pour It Out into the Night" features a wide range of emotions.

What they're saying: "I wrote songs of heartbreak, loss, hope and living through the spirit of now," Shaw says.

"You gotta have highs and you gotta have lows, because the highs aren't highs unless the lows are in there, too."

Zoom in: Shaw says bringing the sounds of the new album to Ohio on the latest tour was a no-brainer.

"People from Ohio have a special energy to them," Shaw says. "When I'm there, I feel at home."

If you go: Shaw says fans can expect a heavy dose of the new album and a bigger stage production than in 2019.