The Revivalists showcase new album, outlook on tour
The Revivalists are no strangers to big concerts in Northeast Ohio.
- The group played the annual WonderStruck festival in 2017 and the short-lived InCuya Music Festival on Mall B in 2018.
Driving the news: The New Orleans-based band, which features singer and Ohio native David Shaw, makes its return to Cleveland at 7pm Sunday at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Flashback: The Revivalists last stopped in the area in 2019 but found themselves sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The intrigue: Shaw, who grew up in Butler County, spent the downtime working on demos for the band's fifth studio album, "Pour It Out into the Night," released in June 2023.
- Whereas previous songs — including the hits "Wish I Knew You" and "All My Friends" — were upbeat, "Pour It Out into the Night" features a wide range of emotions.
What they're saying: "I wrote songs of heartbreak, loss, hope and living through the spirit of now," Shaw says.
- "You gotta have highs and you gotta have lows, because the highs aren't highs unless the lows are in there, too."
Zoom in: Shaw says bringing the sounds of the new album to Ohio on the latest tour was a no-brainer.
- "People from Ohio have a special energy to them," Shaw says. "When I'm there, I feel at home."
If you go: Shaw says fans can expect a heavy dose of the new album and a bigger stage production than in 2019.
- Tickets for Sunday's show start at $21.
