1 hour ago - Music

The Revivalists showcase new album, outlook on tour

Troy Smith

David Shaw and The Revivalists. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Revivalists are no strangers to big concerts in Northeast Ohio.

Driving the news: The New Orleans-based band, which features singer and Ohio native David Shaw, makes its return to Cleveland at 7pm Sunday at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Flashback: The Revivalists last stopped in the area in 2019 but found themselves sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The intrigue: Shaw, who grew up in Butler County, spent the downtime working on demos for the band's fifth studio album, "Pour It Out into the Night," released in June 2023.

  • Whereas previous songs — including the hits "Wish I Knew You" and "All My Friends" — were upbeat, "Pour It Out into the Night" features a wide range of emotions.

What they're saying: "I wrote songs of heartbreak, loss, hope and living through the spirit of now," Shaw says.

  • "You gotta have highs and you gotta have lows, because the highs aren't highs unless the lows are in there, too."

Zoom in: Shaw says bringing the sounds of the new album to Ohio on the latest tour was a no-brainer.

  • "People from Ohio have a special energy to them," Shaw says. "When I'm there, I feel at home."

If you go: Shaw says fans can expect a heavy dose of the new album and a bigger stage production than in 2019.

  • Tickets for Sunday's show start at $21.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more