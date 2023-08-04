Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas spent his NFL career protecting a revolving array of bad quarterbacks on a team that found itself, more often than not, in last place.

Tomorrow, it will all have been worth it.

Driving the news: Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

Why it matters: He is the 18th Hall of Famer in Browns history, but the first from the expansion era.

Flashback: The Browns drafted Thomas from the University of Wisconsin with the third pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Though Hall of Fame careers are often defined by Super Bowl rings, Thomas played as an offensive tackle on a team that went 48-128 during his 11-season career and never made the playoffs.

Between the lines: The Wisconsin native instead built his career on being an iron man.

By the numbers: Thomas made first-team All-Pro six times and the Pro Bowl 10 times.

He also holds the record for most consecutive snaps by any player in NFL history with 10,363.

What he's saying: "I just feel really fortunate," Thomas tells Axios. "There are so many things that have to fall in place to become a Hall of Famer."

"I feel enormously grateful to have some tremendous coaches and teammates along the way that were super-instrumental in helping guide me to become a player that could make the Hall of Fame."

If you go: Tickets for the ceremony are still available for as low as $35.