Joe Thomas humbled, grateful to enter Hall of Fame
Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas spent his NFL career protecting a revolving array of bad quarterbacks on a team that found itself, more often than not, in last place.
- Tomorrow, it will all have been worth it.
Driving the news: Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.
Why it matters: He is the 18th Hall of Famer in Browns history, but the first from the expansion era.
Flashback: The Browns drafted Thomas from the University of Wisconsin with the third pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.
- Though Hall of Fame careers are often defined by Super Bowl rings, Thomas played as an offensive tackle on a team that went 48-128 during his 11-season career and never made the playoffs.
Between the lines: The Wisconsin native instead built his career on being an iron man.
By the numbers: Thomas made first-team All-Pro six times and the Pro Bowl 10 times.
- He also holds the record for most consecutive snaps by any player in NFL history with 10,363.
What he's saying: "I just feel really fortunate," Thomas tells Axios. "There are so many things that have to fall in place to become a Hall of Famer."
- "I feel enormously grateful to have some tremendous coaches and teammates along the way that were super-instrumental in helping guide me to become a player that could make the Hall of Fame."
If you go: Tickets for the ceremony are still available for as low as $35.
- The event will air live on ESPN and the NFL Network.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.