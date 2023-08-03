SEIU spending big to pressure Vance on FAA bill

An ad calling on Sen. J.D. Vance to include airline service workers in the Senate version of the FAA Reauthorization bill began playing in the Columbus and Cincinnati markets Wednesday.

Why it matters: The ad, paid for by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), is part of a statewide seven-figure digital and TV campaign this summer to elevate worker demands as the union organizes airport service workers.

Details: The ad is narrated from the perspective of an airline service worker and specifically addresses Vance from the start.

"We didn't get billions like the big airlines did, even with all their delays and dysfunction. But we've been keeping the industry alive without getting what we deserve — a fair wage and affordable health care."

The latest: The House passed a version of the FAA bill last month, but it did not include benefits for airline service workers.

What they're saying: "It's ridiculous that despite making up two in five airline industry workers, the House has excluded this essential Black, brown and immigrant-powered workforce from their version of their bill," SEIU International president Mary Kay Henry said in a statement to Axios.

The other side: Vance had no comment on the ad.