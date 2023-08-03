You can now bid on the Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse
The auction for the Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse is now live.
Why it matters: The Lake Erie lighthouse, built at the entrance to the Cleveland Harbor, is one of a record number of lighthouses being offered for public purchase by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) this year.
Details: The lighthouse was constructed between 1909-1910. It features a four-story conical tower and an attached fog-signal building.
- The property includes a basement, a first-floor kitchen and (theoretical) living quarters on the second, third and fourth floors.
- It is a City of Cleveland Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Plus: It comes with one-of-a-kind views of the downtown skyline.
Reality check: Owning a piece of local maritime history comes with some challenges.
- The lighthouse is accessible only by boat and features no utilities.
The latest: Bidding started Wednesday at $25,000. As of Thursday midday, the high bid was $32,000, with no set time for the auction's conclusion.
If you bid: A deposit of $10,000 is required. The GSA also strongly encourages bidders to read the paperwork to understand what they'd be getting into.
