You can now bid on the Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

How often do you get a chance to own a local landmark? Photo: U.S. General Services Administration

The auction for the Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse is now live.

Why it matters: The Lake Erie lighthouse, built at the entrance to the Cleveland Harbor, is one of a record number of lighthouses being offered for public purchase by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) this year.

Details: The lighthouse was constructed between 1909-1910. It features a four-story conical tower and an attached fog-signal building.

The property includes a basement, a first-floor kitchen and (theoretical) living quarters on the second, third and fourth floors.

It is a City of Cleveland Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plus: It comes with one-of-a-kind views of the downtown skyline.

Reality check: Owning a piece of local maritime history comes with some challenges.

The lighthouse is accessible only by boat and features no utilities.

The latest: Bidding started Wednesday at $25,000. As of Thursday midday, the high bid was $32,000, with no set time for the auction's conclusion.

If you bid: A deposit of $10,000 is required. The GSA also strongly encourages bidders to read the paperwork to understand what they'd be getting into.