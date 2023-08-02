Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "E. 1999 Eternal" gets vinyl reissue

Share on email (opens in new window)

Creepin' on a come up. Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One of the most iconic albums in Cleveland music history is back in stock.

Driving the news: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's sophomore album "E. 1999 Eternal" has been reissued on vinyl with the original artwork for the first time.

Why it matters: "E. 1999 Eternal" — released in 1995 and named for the neighborhood the rap group frequented in Cleveland — put Bone Thugs and Midwest hip-hop on the map.

The album went four times platinum and spawned the hit "1st of Tha Month" and the Grammy-winning "Tha Crossroads."

Flashback: "E. 1999 Eternal" was last reissued in 2019 as part of Record Store Day, but it didn't feature the original color art due to copyright issues.

A vinyl version of the album has since been hard to come by, unless you're willing to pay top dollar on websites like eBay and Discogs.

Details: The 2023 version is available exclusively through Vinyl Me Please for $50 or $36 if you sign up for the company's subscription service.