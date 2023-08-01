Playhouse Square to showcase new marquees in September

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Marquees ready to go. Photo: Courtesy of Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square is just about ready to light things up.

Driving the news: Cleveland's theater district yesterday announced it will showcase its new marquees during a free community celebration Sept. 8 along Euclid Avenue.

Why it matters: The event, titled "Marquee Moments," will be the culmination of Playhouse Square's $10.2 million installation of updated marquees at five of its 11 performance spaces this summer.

Details: Awnings for Connor Palace and the Allen, State and Mimi Ohio theatres have already gone up, with Hanna Theatre to follow in the coming weeks.

They are made of gold-painted aluminum and feature LED lighting.

Flashback: The project is the latest in a series of renovations for Playhouse Square that began with the $16 million "Dazzle the District" revitalization in 2014.

"Dazzle the District" kicked off with the installation of a 20-foot-tall chandelier over the intersection of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

What they're saying: "Playhouse Square was saved by the community, for the community," CEO Craig Hassall said in a statement.

"Now, we invite the community to celebrate the bright possibilities ahead as we continue to build on the vision of drawing visitors, businesses and residents to the vibrant district that is Playhouse Square."

If you go: "Marquee Moments" begins at 5:30pm and features musical performances headlined by multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer.