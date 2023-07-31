Share on email (opens in new window)

Lady Caroline is finally ready to set sail.

Driving the news: The 120-foot-long luxury ship, which arrived in Cleveland in May, will take its maiden voyage with passengers at noon Tuesday from the West Bank of the Flats.

Lady Caroline replaces the now-retired Nautica Queen, which had been around since 1992, as Jacobs Entertainment's signature dining cruise.

Details: The vessel will offer lunch, brunch, dinner, special event cruises and private charters starting this week through mid-October.

Lady Caroline has 15,000 square feet of space and can fit 300 people onboard its three enclosed levels and open-air sky deck.

If you go: Tickets start at $45 for adults, $30 for children.