Lady Caroline to make maiden voyage

Troy Smith
A boat travels on a river in Cleveland.

Thar she blows. Photo: Courtesy of Jacobs Entertainment

Lady Caroline is finally ready to set sail.

Driving the news: The 120-foot-long luxury ship, which arrived in Cleveland in May, will take its maiden voyage with passengers at noon Tuesday from the West Bank of the Flats.

  • Lady Caroline replaces the now-retired Nautica Queen, which had been around since 1992, as Jacobs Entertainment's signature dining cruise.

Details: The vessel will offer lunch, brunch, dinner, special event cruises and private charters starting this week through mid-October.

  • Lady Caroline has 15,000 square feet of space and can fit 300 people onboard its three enclosed levels and open-air sky deck.

If you go: Tickets start at $45 for adults, $30 for children.

