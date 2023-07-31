53 mins ago - Things to Do
Lady Caroline to make maiden voyage
Lady Caroline is finally ready to set sail.
Driving the news: The 120-foot-long luxury ship, which arrived in Cleveland in May, will take its maiden voyage with passengers at noon Tuesday from the West Bank of the Flats.
- Lady Caroline replaces the now-retired Nautica Queen, which had been around since 1992, as Jacobs Entertainment's signature dining cruise.
Details: The vessel will offer lunch, brunch, dinner, special event cruises and private charters starting this week through mid-October.
- Lady Caroline has 15,000 square feet of space and can fit 300 people onboard its three enclosed levels and open-air sky deck.
If you go: Tickets start at $45 for adults, $30 for children.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.