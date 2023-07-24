Cleveland Browns' Madden NFL 24 ratings

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Browns have officially been rated — in a virtual sense.

Driving the news: The team at EA Sports spent the past several days revealing the player ratings for Madden NFL 24.

The latest version of the popular video game arrives Aug. 18.

Zoom in: It should come as no surprise that defensive star Myles Garrett is the Browns' top-rated player.

Garrett received a 98 (out of 100), narrowly missing out on making Madden's illustrious 99 club for the second consecutive year.

By the numbers: Three other Browns players received ratings above 90. Here's a look at the team's top-rated players:

Myles Garrett — 98 Nick Chubb — 97 Joel Bitonio — 92 Amari Cooper — 91 Denzel Ward — 88 Wyatt Teller — 86 Za'Darius Smith — 85 David Njoku — 84 Greg Newsome II — 83 Dalvin Tomlinson — 80

Between the lines: One player Madden isn't high on is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who earned a 78, tied for the 15th-best passer in the game.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Obviously, Madden ratings don't have any impact on real-life NFL games.