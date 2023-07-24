1 hour ago - Sports

Cleveland Browns' Madden NFL 24 ratings

Troy Smith

Madden superstar. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Browns have officially been rated — in a virtual sense.

Driving the news: The team at EA Sports spent the past several days revealing the player ratings for Madden NFL 24.

Zoom in: It should come as no surprise that defensive star Myles Garrett is the Browns' top-rated player.

By the numbers: Three other Browns players received ratings above 90. Here's a look at the team's top-rated players:

  1. Myles Garrett — 98
  2. Nick Chubb — 97
  3. Joel Bitonio — 92
  4. Amari Cooper — 91
  5. Denzel Ward — 88
  6. Wyatt Teller — 86
  7. Za'Darius Smith — 85
  8. David Njoku — 84
  9. Greg Newsome II — 83
  10. Dalvin Tomlinson — 80

Between the lines: One player Madden isn't high on is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who earned a 78, tied for the 15th-best passer in the game.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Obviously, Madden ratings don't have any impact on real-life NFL games.

  • However, Watson's low rating does mirror Browns fans' concerns after his struggles last year as he prepares to start a regular season for the first time since 2020.
