Cleveland Browns' Madden NFL 24 ratings
The Browns have officially been rated — in a virtual sense.
Driving the news: The team at EA Sports spent the past several days revealing the player ratings for Madden NFL 24.
- The latest version of the popular video game arrives Aug. 18.
Zoom in: It should come as no surprise that defensive star Myles Garrett is the Browns' top-rated player.
- Garrett received a 98 (out of 100), narrowly missing out on making Madden's illustrious 99 club for the second consecutive year.
By the numbers: Three other Browns players received ratings above 90. Here's a look at the team's top-rated players:
- Myles Garrett — 98
- Nick Chubb — 97
- Joel Bitonio — 92
- Amari Cooper — 91
- Denzel Ward — 88
- Wyatt Teller — 86
- Za'Darius Smith — 85
- David Njoku — 84
- Greg Newsome II — 83
- Dalvin Tomlinson — 80
Between the lines: One player Madden isn't high on is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who earned a 78, tied for the 15th-best passer in the game.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: Obviously, Madden ratings don't have any impact on real-life NFL games.
- However, Watson's low rating does mirror Browns fans' concerns after his struggles last year as he prepares to start a regular season for the first time since 2020.
