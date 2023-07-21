Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Johnny Manziel was all about the money, until he blew it all. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Cleveland will have a major presence in the new season of Netflix's sports docuseries "Untold."

Driving the news: Netflix released the trailer Wednesday for the weekly, four-episode run that premieres Aug. 1.

The first episode, titled "Jake Paul the Problem Child," focuses on the controversial rise of the Cleveland-born YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"This is the story of a kid who lost himself and boxing saved his life," Paul says in the trailer. "On the internet, I was the villain. In the world of boxing, being a villain is the best thing."

Between the lines: The second episode, "Johnny Football," premieres Aug. 8 and details the rise and fall of former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Browns drafted Heisman Trophy winner Manziel in 2014 only to see his career derailed by poor play and several offseason incidents, including one Manziel refers to as a "$5 million bender" in the "Untold" trailer.

What else we're watching: This season of "Untold" will also feature episodes on the Balco steroid scandal and the University of Florida football success during the late 2000s.