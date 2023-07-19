Birthing Beautiful Communities launches capital campaign

The nonprofit Birthing Beautiful Communities (BBC), Cleveland's only organization dedicated solely to improving birth outcomes for Black mothers and children, has launched its first-ever capital campaign with the goal of building a birthing center in Hough.

Why it matters: The funding will help pay for the construction of a $15 million facility in a historically redlined neighborhood that is nearly 90% Black and has an infant mortality rate far higher than the national average.

The center would become the only Black-led, free-standing birthing center in the state of Ohio, according to BBC's CEO Jazmin Long.

State of play: BBC, founded in 2014, serves about 600 families a year, offering both labor and postpartum support services. The organization's doulas help expectant mothers create birth plans and serve as a "support person, labor coach, instructor, peer counselor and peer advisor."

What they're saying: "Our doula program has proven to effectively address the poor birth outcomes that have plagued Black mothers, babies and families in Cleveland for far too long," Long said in a statement.

"Each dollar raised will directly support our lifesaving services in the construction of this critical birthing center."

Details: The 10,000-square-foot center will include multiple birthing suites allowing patients to give birth on site, plus exam rooms and medical stations for both gynecological and mental health care.

Multipurpose open spaces will be used to host workshops and trainings for the community.

By the numbers: Fundraising has been kickstarted by three $1 million donations — from the City of Cleveland's federal stimulus funds, the Cleveland Foundation and the Gund Foundation.

BBC will seek additional support from government agencies, local corporations and individuals, according to a press release.

What's next: The goal is to begin construction of the Hough facility in autumn 2024, with operations to begin in 2025.