"Supercharged projectors" light up the Old Stone Church in a demonstration last week. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

The rotating lights atop Terminal Tower have for years lit up the Cleveland sky to signal special occasions.

Last week the Tower went all red to commemorate the opening of Fahrenheit on Public Square.

Yes, but: Tower City's lights could become small potatoes by next year if a new downtown lighting project is as big and bold as its proponents advertise.

Driving the news: Destination Cleveland last week held a demonstration to pitch "Illuminate Cle," a $7 million lighting extravaganza on Public Square and along Euclid Avenue that would light up downtown every night.

Details: The project would include the installation of high-powered spotlights and "supercharged projectors" on poles and rooftop fixtures to create color washes and aerial effects across the downtown terrain.

Projected slides could be scaled and customized with patterns and text to reflect Cleveland's "brand, story and identity," said Alex Harnocz, Destination Cleveland's director of destination development.

What they're saying: "Ultimately, we will treat Public Square like a stage, and the buildings around it like a backdrop to that stage, extending the color, light, motion and patterns onto the historic facades that surround us," Harnocz said.

Between the windows: The lighting installations, designed by Solon-based Vincent Lighting Systems in partnership with Oswald Engineering, features technology that avoids "sensitive areas."

Harnocz said the lights wouldn't be blasting into residential windows in the vicinity.

By the numbers: The demonstration was both a test of the technology's capabilities and a pitch to potential investors. Destination Cleveland is contributing more than $3 million, and the City of Cleveland has set aside $1 million in federal stimulus dollars for the project.

Destination Cleveland is actively fundraising the rest.

Without specifying dollar amounts, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert announced recent "significant gifts" from KeyBank, PNC Bank, Cleveland Foundation and the KJK Law Firm.

Threat level: Mayor Justin Bibb delivered brief remarks at the demonstration, touting the benefits of Illuminate Cle not only as entertainment and beautification for visitors and residents, but also as a safety measure.

"We know that lighting goes a long way to keeping our city safe," he said.

What's next: Construction on the Public Square installation is expected to begin in the fall, with the goal of nightly programming arriving in the first half of 2024.