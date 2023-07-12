Yellowcard comes to terms with "Ocean Avenue"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome back to Ocean Avenue. Photo: PolkImaging/Penske Media via Getty Images

Pop-punk band Yellowcard will turn Blossom Music Center into Ocean Avenue tonight, something that seemed implausible seven years ago.

Driving the news: The influential rockers take the stage at 7pm as part of their first tour since 2016.

Flashback: Yellowcard broke into the mainstream during the early 2000s pop-punk surge with its breakthrough album "Ocean Avenue." The success proved a double-edged sword.

"As much as we never wanted to admit, looking back on our career, there was some sense of chasing the success of Ocean Avenue," lead singer Ryan Key tells Axios.

Threat level: Key attributes the band's breakup in 2016 to that pressure.

"No matter how much you try to get that out of your head, you're always thinking about recreating that success," Key says. "It wears you down."

Yes, but: Things changed in September 2022 with a reunion show at Chicago's Riot Fest, and now the band is back together for a full tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Ocean Avenue."

"It feels exciting, because now we're operating in this headspace that lacks expectation," Key says. "Every great fan reaction and turnout feel like a surprise we can enjoy."

State of play: Yellowcard has also recorded "Childhood Eyes," a five-song EP featuring guest appearances by Pierce the Veil and Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba.

"If the band doesn't go any further than this, everyone is OK with that," Key says. "We're just happy people want to be part of it, and these days, that's enough."

If you go: Tickets for tonight's show start at $40.