Major championship golf comes to Akron this weekend

The Kaulig Companies Championship, a major event on the PGA Tour Champions — the tour for pros 50 and older — comes to Akron's Firestone Country Club this weekend.

Why it matters: The tournament is a family-friendly affair that offers affordable entertainment in addition to elite golf at one of the region's meccas for the sport.

On the course: Jerry Kelly, who won the tournament last year and in 2020, will look to become the second player in history to win the event three times.

The only other player to do so, Steve Stricker, is arguably the hottest player on tour and comes to Firestone having won four events, including two majors, in 2023 already.

The field also includes PGA legends José María Olazábal, David Duval, John Daly, Lee Janzen, Rocco Mediate and Stewart Cink, who turned 50 in May.

Off the course: Fans can expect daily concerts at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Stage, including a Saturday performance by the beloved Youngstown alt-rock trio, The Vindys.

Additional amenities include a kid's zone near the 18th green, a pinball parlor in the clubhouse, a lounge, a putt-putt green and multiple food trucks.

Of note: For the 21+ crowd, a viewing deck overlooking the signature 16th hole will offer half-off beers after every birdie.

If you go: Daily tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday start at $25, and children 18 and under are admitted free.