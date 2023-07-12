Major championship golf comes to Akron this weekend
The Kaulig Companies Championship, a major event on the PGA Tour Champions — the tour for pros 50 and older — comes to Akron's Firestone Country Club this weekend.
Why it matters: The tournament is a family-friendly affair that offers affordable entertainment in addition to elite golf at one of the region's meccas for the sport.
On the course: Jerry Kelly, who won the tournament last year and in 2020, will look to become the second player in history to win the event three times.
- The only other player to do so, Steve Stricker, is arguably the hottest player on tour and comes to Firestone having won four events, including two majors, in 2023 already.
- The field also includes PGA legends José María Olazábal, David Duval, John Daly, Lee Janzen, Rocco Mediate and Stewart Cink, who turned 50 in May.
Off the course: Fans can expect daily concerts at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Stage, including a Saturday performance by the beloved Youngstown alt-rock trio, The Vindys.
- Additional amenities include a kid's zone near the 18th green, a pinball parlor in the clubhouse, a lounge, a putt-putt green and multiple food trucks.
Of note: For the 21+ crowd, a viewing deck overlooking the signature 16th hole will offer half-off beers after every birdie.
If you go: Daily tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday start at $25, and children 18 and under are admitted free.
