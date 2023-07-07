Wonderstruck organizers hope new strategy pays off

Share on email (opens in new window)

The organizers behind the Wonderstruck music festival will find out this weekend whether their new approach has paid off.

Driving the news: The event, which features more than two dozen national and regional acts, takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland.

Why it matters: Elevation Group, the Cleveland-based company behind the festival, changed its focus this year from alternative acts to mainstream hitmakers.

The hope is to draw more than 15,000 people — last year's attendance total.

Details: Previous headliners included Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers and Third Eye Blind.

This year, country-pop artist Walker Hayes and R&B singer Khalid lead the way, alongside hip-hop stars Nelly and Flo Rida.

What they're saying: "I think we kind of hit a ceiling with what we had been presenting, and we felt it was time to broaden the appeal and outreach," Denny Young, president of Elevation, tells Axios.

"We set out to engage more people of different ages and different backgrounds, and I think that the overall impact has positively affected social media engagement."

By the numbers: To Young's point, this year's lineup announcement generated more than 3,800 likes on Instagram — 1,000 more than last year.

If you go: Tickets for each day start at $99. Two-day passes start at $175.