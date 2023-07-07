39 mins ago - News

Wonderstruck organizers hope new strategy pays off

Troy Smith
R&B singer Khalid performs on stage.

R&B star Khalid headlines Wonderstruck on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The organizers behind the Wonderstruck music festival will find out this weekend whether their new approach has paid off.

Driving the news: The event, which features more than two dozen national and regional acts, takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland.

Why it matters: Elevation Group, the Cleveland-based company behind the festival, changed its focus this year from alternative acts to mainstream hitmakers.

  • The hope is to draw more than 15,000 people — last year's attendance total.

Details: Previous headliners included Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers and Third Eye Blind.

  • This year, country-pop artist Walker Hayes and R&B singer Khalid lead the way, alongside hip-hop stars Nelly and Flo Rida.

What they're saying: "I think we kind of hit a ceiling with what we had been presenting, and we felt it was time to broaden the appeal and outreach," Denny Young, president of Elevation, tells Axios.

  • "We set out to engage more people of different ages and different backgrounds, and I think that the overall impact has positively affected social media engagement."

By the numbers: To Young's point, this year's lineup announcement generated more than 3,800 likes on Instagram — 1,000 more than last year.

If you go: Tickets for each day start at $99. Two-day passes start at $175.

  • Gates open at 1pm both days.
