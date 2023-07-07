Lincoln-West's MetroHealth partnership could be national model

Lincoln-West School of Science and Health is the only U.S. high school situated inside a hospital.

Driving the news: During a visit to Northeast Ohio on Thursday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said he was "thoroughly blown away" by the CMSD school housed at MetroHealth and believes the model should be replicated in cities nationwide.

Why it matters: Lincoln-West, which has a 50% Black student population and is located in Clark-Fulton — Ohio's densest Latino neighborhood — aims to teach health care with an equity lens.

What they're saying: "We need more health workers, especially those who look like and share the experiences of the people they serve," Becerra said in a statement.

By the numbers: The school's partnership with Metro began in 2016. It now has 260 students, 100 of whom are located at the hospital's main campus for classroom instruction and hands-on training.

Threat level: Airica Steed, MetroHealth CEO, said what keeps her up at night is the "frightening shortage of caregivers" in this country exposed by the pandemic.

Yes, but: "What gives me hope," she said, "is Lincoln-West. This is a magical place that can help save health care in America."

The bottom line: "We're proud to be the first [high school in a hospital]," Steed said. "But we have a responsibility not to be the only."