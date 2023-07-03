2 hours ago - Things to Do

Where to watch fireworks in Northeast Ohio

Troy Smith
Animated illustration of three fireworks, with the last one in the shape of the Axios logo.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A few Northeast Ohio communities have already hosted their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, but there are plenty still to go.

Details: The city of Cleveland's "Light Up the Lake" fireworks begin at 10pm Tuesday at the Port of Cleveland.

  • Locations and times for other Northeast Ohio cities are below. All events are free and open to the public unless noted.
Monday

Brunswick

  • 9:15pm at Brunswick High School

Canton

  • 9:50pm at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

North Ridgeville

  • 10pm at Victory Park Ohio

Salem

  • 9:30pm at Waterworth Memorial Park

Wadsworth

  • 10pm at High Street downtown

Cuyahoga Falls

  • 8pm today and Tuesday at Blossom Music Center during the conclusion of the Cleveland Orchestra's "Salute to America" performance
  • Tickets are $25.
Tuesday

Akron

  • 9:45pm at Lock 3

Ashland

  • 9:45pm at Ashland Community Stadium

Aurora

  • 9:45pm at Kiwanis-Moore Park

Avon Lake

  • 10pm at Weiss Field

Bay Village

  • 9:45pm at Cahoon Memorial Park

Berea

  • 10pm at Coe Lake Park

Cedar Point

  • 11pm at the beach closest to GateKeeper Rollercoaster. Tickets to the amusement park start at $40.

Lakewood

  • 9:45pm at Lakewood Park

Mentor

  • 9:50pm at Mentor Civic Amphitheater

Niles

  • 10pm at Eastwood Field

Spencer

  • 9:30pm at J.B. Firestone Memorial Park

Strongsville

  • 9:30pm at City Commons

Westlake

  • 9:30pm at Clague Park

Willoughby

  • 9:45pm at Willoughby Court House and Todd Field

Wooster

  • 10pm at Burbank and Oldman roads
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more