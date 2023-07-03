2 hours ago - Things to Do
Where to watch fireworks in Northeast Ohio
A few Northeast Ohio communities have already hosted their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, but there are plenty still to go.
Details: The city of Cleveland's "Light Up the Lake" fireworks begin at 10pm Tuesday at the Port of Cleveland.
- Locations and times for other Northeast Ohio cities are below. All events are free and open to the public unless noted.
Monday
- 9:15pm at Brunswick High School
- 9:50pm at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum
- 10pm at Victory Park Ohio
- 9:30pm at Waterworth Memorial Park
- 10pm at High Street downtown
- 8pm today and Tuesday at Blossom Music Center during the conclusion of the Cleveland Orchestra's "Salute to America" performance
- Tickets are $25.
Tuesday
- 9:45pm at Lock 3
- 9:45pm at Ashland Community Stadium
- 9:45pm at Kiwanis-Moore Park
- 10pm at Weiss Field
- 9:45pm at Cahoon Memorial Park
- 10pm at Coe Lake Park
- 11pm at the beach closest to GateKeeper Rollercoaster. Tickets to the amusement park start at $40.
- 9:45pm at Lakewood Park
- 9:50pm at Mentor Civic Amphitheater
- 10pm at Eastwood Field
- 9:30pm at J.B. Firestone Memorial Park
- 9:30pm at City Commons
- 9:30pm at Clague Park
- 9:45pm at Willoughby Court House and Todd Field
- 10pm at Burbank and Oldman roads
