Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A few Northeast Ohio communities have already hosted their annual Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, but there are plenty still to go.

Details: The city of Cleveland's "Light Up the Lake" fireworks begin at 10pm Tuesday at the Port of Cleveland.

Locations and times for other Northeast Ohio cities are below. All events are free and open to the public unless noted.

Monday

Brunswick

9:15pm at Brunswick High School

Canton

9:50pm at McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

North Ridgeville

10pm at Victory Park Ohio

Salem

9:30pm at Waterworth Memorial Park

Wadsworth

10pm at High Street downtown

Cuyahoga Falls

8pm today and Tuesday at Blossom Music Center during the conclusion of the Cleveland Orchestra's "Salute to America" performance

Tickets are $25.

Tuesday

Akron

9:45pm at Lock 3

Ashland

9:45pm at Ashland Community Stadium

Aurora

9:45pm at Kiwanis-Moore Park

Avon Lake

10pm at Weiss Field

Bay Village

9:45pm at Cahoon Memorial Park

Berea

10pm at Coe Lake Park

Cedar Point

11pm at the beach closest to GateKeeper Rollercoaster. Tickets to the amusement park start at $40.

Lakewood

9:45pm at Lakewood Park

Mentor

9:50pm at Mentor Civic Amphitheater

Niles

10pm at Eastwood Field

Spencer

9:30pm at J.B. Firestone Memorial Park

Strongsville

9:30pm at City Commons

Westlake

9:30pm at Clague Park

Willoughby

9:45pm at Willoughby Court House and Todd Field

Wooster