Logan Paul promises Money in the Bank celebration in Cleveland
Logan Paul promises he'll bring winning back to Cleveland.
Driving the news: The social media star-turned wrestler will compete in the men's ladder match at WWE's Money in the Bank livestreaming event on Saturday.
State of play: The winner of the match earns a contract that guarantees them a WWE championship match at any time of their choosing.
What they're saying: "Mark my words people. Today is the day that Clevelanders are done losing," Paul said during WWE's Raw event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last week.
- "I, Logan Paul, am going to singlehandedly put some respect on this great city's name."
Between the lines: Paul even shouted out his favorite Cleveland nightspot, Barley House, promising to do shots with local fans at the venue when he wins a championship.
Worthy of your time: Money in the Bank airs at a special time of 3pm from London's O2 Arena exclusively on Peacock.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.