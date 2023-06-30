Logan Paul promises Money in the Bank celebration in Cleveland

Logan Paul promises he'll bring winning back to Cleveland.

Driving the news: The social media star-turned wrestler will compete in the men's ladder match at WWE's Money in the Bank livestreaming event on Saturday.

State of play: The winner of the match earns a contract that guarantees them a WWE championship match at any time of their choosing.

What they're saying: "Mark my words people. Today is the day that Clevelanders are done losing," Paul said during WWE's Raw event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last week.

"I, Logan Paul, am going to singlehandedly put some respect on this great city's name."

Between the lines: Paul even shouted out his favorite Cleveland nightspot, Barley House, promising to do shots with local fans at the venue when he wins a championship.

Worthy of your time: Money in the Bank airs at a special time of 3pm from London's O2 Arena exclusively on Peacock.