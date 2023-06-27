Ohio is getting older

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The median age in the U.S. reached a record high last year, rising to 38.9 years, and it's probably only going up from here, per Census Bureau data released last week.

Zoom in: Ohio is even older, with a median age of 39.7 in 2022, up slightly from 39.6 in 2021.

Yes, but: We're still younger than 17 states that have a median age above 40.

Maine has the highest median age in the country at 44.8, while Utah is the youngest state with a median age of 31.9.

The intrigue: In 1980, the U.S. age was 30.

Go deeper: The median age in the U.S. reaches a record high, approaching 40 years old