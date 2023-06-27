1 hour ago - News

Ohio is getting older

Troy Smith
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The median age in the U.S. reached a record high last year, rising to 38.9 years, and it's probably only going up from here, per Census Bureau data released last week.

Zoom in: Ohio is even older, with a median age of 39.7 in 2022, up slightly from 39.6 in 2021.

Yes, but: We're still younger than 17 states that have a median age above 40.

  • Maine has the highest median age in the country at 44.8, while Utah is the youngest state with a median age of 31.9.

The intrigue: In 1980, the U.S. age was 30.

Go deeper: The median age in the U.S. reaches a record high, approaching 40 years old

