1 hour ago - News
Ohio is getting older
The median age in the U.S. reached a record high last year, rising to 38.9 years, and it's probably only going up from here, per Census Bureau data released last week.
Zoom in: Ohio is even older, with a median age of 39.7 in 2022, up slightly from 39.6 in 2021.
Yes, but: We're still younger than 17 states that have a median age above 40.
- Maine has the highest median age in the country at 44.8, while Utah is the youngest state with a median age of 31.9.
The intrigue: In 1980, the U.S. age was 30.
