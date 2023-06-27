Intersection to be renamed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cleveland is the city where they come from. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will forever live at the crossroads of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Driving the news: The city of Cleveland will honor the legendary rap group by renaming the intersection Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.

Ward 10 city councilman Anthony Hairston and Spread the Love Foundation — Bone Thugs member Anthony "Krayzie Bone" Henderson's nonprofit — will host a renaming ceremony at the intersection at noon Aug. 11.

Flashback: East 99th Street was the hangout spot for the Cleveland-born group during the early 1990s.

Bone Thugs featured the street in song lyrics and music videos, and titled its multi-platinum sophomore album "E. 1999 Eternal."

What they're saying: "Growing up on that street was crazy. We had many, many adventures," Krazyie Bone told Rock the Bells.