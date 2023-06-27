42 mins ago - News
Intersection to be renamed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will forever live at the crossroads of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.
Driving the news: The city of Cleveland will honor the legendary rap group by renaming the intersection Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.
- Ward 10 city councilman Anthony Hairston and Spread the Love Foundation — Bone Thugs member Anthony "Krayzie Bone" Henderson's nonprofit — will host a renaming ceremony at the intersection at noon Aug. 11.
Flashback: East 99th Street was the hangout spot for the Cleveland-born group during the early 1990s.
- Bone Thugs featured the street in song lyrics and music videos, and titled its multi-platinum sophomore album "E. 1999 Eternal."
What they're saying: "Growing up on that street was crazy. We had many, many adventures," Krazyie Bone told Rock the Bells.
- "Now is the time in our career where we've started to sit back and really take everything we've done in and recognize the foundation we've laid down."
