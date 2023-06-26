Maha's Falafil at Dave's in Ohio City has closed

Farewell, Maha's, and thanks for all the hummus. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Maha's Falafil at Dave's Supermarket in Ohio City has permanently closed, last serving up its falafel wraps and Middle Eastern staples on June 11.

Why it matters: The local falafel stand, which first opened at the West Side Market in 1986, was part of significant interior upgrades at the Ohio City Dave's in 2017, aimed at appealing to the tastes of a changing neighborhood.

Maha's closed its West Side Market stand in December 2019 to focus on its prepared foods and catering operation at Dave's in Ohio City and Midtown.

What they're saying: "We would like to thank everyone for their continued support here at Dave's Ohio City and look forward to seeing you at the Midtown location," a sign at the west side grocery store read.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I once lived briefly on West 22nd Street. One of my favorite weekend rituals was grabbing a falafel, egg and cheese breakfast wrap from Maha's at the Market.

What's next: The farewell sign in Ohio City teased some new menu items at the Dave's midtown location (1929 E. 61st St.).