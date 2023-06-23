Cleveland joins Fast Track Cities to curtail HIV/AIDS by 2030

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb signs the Paris Declaration as Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne thanks city and county health leaders. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Cleveland is committed to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Driving the news: Political and public health leaders from the city and the county gathered Thursday to sign the Paris Declaration on Fast-Track Cities Ending the HIV Epidemic, becoming one of more than 500 municipalities around the globe to do so since 2014.

Cuyahoga County health commissioner Roderick Davis summarized the initiative's goals as "zero new HIV infections and zero AIDS deaths" by 2030.

Why it matters: There's no cure for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, but antiretroviral therapy (ART) effectively suppresses the virus so that HIV-positive people can live long, healthy and sexually active lives.

By the numbers: In 2021, the most recent year with data available, Cleveland saw 133 new HIV diagnoses, down 8% from 2020.

80% of the diagnoses in Cuyahoga County each year are in the city of Cleveland.

State of play: The stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS remains a significant barrier to getting tested and seeking clinical treatment.

That's why eliminating that stigma is a core component of the Fast Track cities' holistic approach.

What they're saying: "Becoming a Fast Track City is not a miracle," said Lita Wills, commissioner for health equity and social justice for the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

"It's the culmination of the determination of everyone in this room and thousands more who are using this moment as a springboard to set lofty goals and hold ourselves accountable, to create more miracles in our lifetime."

Details: Fast Track Cities commit to achieving the "95-95-95" target, defined as 95% of people living with HIV knowing their status; 95% of those folks accessing antiretroviral therapy; and 95% of those folks achieving viral suppression.

The intrigue: In 2019, the State of Ohio chose not to renew a $1.5 million HIV/AIDS grant to the Cleveland Department of Public Health for "performance deficiencies," including failing to meet contractual deadlines and filling vacant staff positions.

Since then, the state's grant has gone to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, which is partnering with the city on the current initiative.

Of note: Dave Margolius, the city's public health director, celebrated the collaboration and said Thursday's ceremony yesterday was among the first times both the city and county health departments had been together on the same stage.