A Cleveland Cavaliers offseason primer
Hello, basketball junkies. It's time for the NBA draft.
Driving the news: With the 49th overall pick, the Cavs won't be walking away with Victor Wembanyama — widely regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James — or any of the top talents in this year's class.
- Yes, but: General manager Koby Altman and company are still likely to be active in trade and free agency talks.
Details: The draft starts at 8pm on ESPN and ABC.
Why it matters: After a walloping by the New York Knicks in the 2023 playoffs, the Cavs need reinforcements if they hope to compete in a top-heavy Eastern Conference next season.
What they need: Reliable three-point shooting on the wing and a third big man with an offense-first skill set to complement Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
How they get there: The Cavs have some salary flexibility to lure free agents, but if they elect to keep sixth man Caris LeVert, even on a modest deal, they'll be limited.
By the numbers: They can realistically target one free agent in the $12 million per year range and one in the $4.5 million range.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: I like the idea of pursuing big man Christian Wood, a proven scorer who's coming off a disappointing season in Dallas and is due for a bounce back.
- That would likely take the Cavs out of contention for the top available small forwards — guys like Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and Grant Williams — but someone like Torrey Craig in Phoenix might yield 80% of the production at a quarter of the cost.
- Other guys who intrigue me: Max Strus, Jalen McDaniels, Naz Reid, Mo Bamba and Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Of note: Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro are the names that appear in most speculative trades, but barring a move that nets an actual upgrade (DeAndre Ayton), Allen deserves a chance to redeem himself after his dismal rebounding performance in the Knicks series.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: Adding a starting small forward like Harrison Barnes or Kelly Oubre should be the top priority. Dean Wade or Okoro aren't going to cut it.
- The bench needs to improve. Bringing back LeVert for the right price, while adding a center like Naz Reid and a tough veteran like Josh Hart helps.
The latest: The Cavs have reportedly dangled Cedi Osman (and his non-guaranteed contract) as a trade asset in the hopes of nabbing a pick in the first round Thursday night.
