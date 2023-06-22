A Cleveland Cavaliers offseason primer

Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro — three Cavaliers with uncertain futures. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Hello, basketball junkies. It's time for the NBA draft.

Driving the news: With the 49th overall pick, the Cavs won't be walking away with Victor Wembanyama — widely regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James — or any of the top talents in this year's class.

Yes, but: General manager Koby Altman and company are still likely to be active in trade and free agency talks.

Details: The draft starts at 8pm on ESPN and ABC.

Why it matters: After a walloping by the New York Knicks in the 2023 playoffs, the Cavs need reinforcements if they hope to compete in a top-heavy Eastern Conference next season.

What they need: Reliable three-point shooting on the wing and a third big man with an offense-first skill set to complement Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

How they get there: The Cavs have some salary flexibility to lure free agents, but if they elect to keep sixth man Caris LeVert, even on a modest deal, they'll be limited.

By the numbers: They can realistically target one free agent in the $12 million per year range and one in the $4.5 million range.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I like the idea of pursuing big man Christian Wood, a proven scorer who's coming off a disappointing season in Dallas and is due for a bounce back.

That would likely take the Cavs out of contention for the top available small forwards — guys like Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and Grant Williams — but someone like Torrey Craig in Phoenix might yield 80% of the production at a quarter of the cost.

Other guys who intrigue me: Max Strus, Jalen McDaniels, Naz Reid, Mo Bamba and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Of note: Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro are the names that appear in most speculative trades, but barring a move that nets an actual upgrade (DeAndre Ayton), Allen deserves a chance to redeem himself after his dismal rebounding performance in the Knicks series.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Adding a starting small forward like Harrison Barnes or Kelly Oubre should be the top priority. Dean Wade or Okoro aren't going to cut it.

The bench needs to improve. Bringing back LeVert for the right price, while adding a center like Naz Reid and a tough veteran like Josh Hart helps.

The latest: The Cavs have reportedly dangled Cedi Osman (and his non-guaranteed contract) as a trade asset in the hopes of nabbing a pick in the first round Thursday night.