12 hours ago - News

Tri-C JazzFest boasts luminaries, Grammy winners

Troy Smith
Herbie Hancock stands on stage with his right hand on his chest.

The remarkable Herbie Hancock will headline the 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest. Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest features one of the event's most prestigious and diverse lineups in years.

Driving the news: The festival runs Thursday through Saturday at Playhouse Square.

  • Organizers hope to build on last year's event, which drew more than 10,000 people.

Why it matters: You'd have to go back to Tri-C JazzFest's 2016 lineup featuring Diana Krall, Leon Russell, Al Jarreau and Dr. John, among others, to match this year's caliber.

The intrigue: Headliners include jazz icon Herbie Hancock, New Orleans great Trombone Shorty, Afropop star Angélique Kidjo and Grammy winner Samara Joy.

Details: Nearly 500 musicians will take the stage for ticketed theater shows and free outdoor concerts.

  • The festival kicks off at 3pm Thursday on Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street with an outdoor concert featuring vocalist Reggie Kelly.
  • Trombone Shorty and his Orleans Avenue band will close things out Saturday night at Connor Palace.

Between the lines: It's not just about the headliners. Potential hidden gems include Akron jazz artist Dan Wilson, who will perform seven decades of hits by Stevie Wonder.

  • Plus: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and former Journey drummer Steve Smith presents his jazz fusion band Vital Information on Saturday.

What they're saying: "A festival is a feast," festival director Terri Pontremoli tells Axios.

  • "That's what the word means. It's about putting together a great menu of offerings with a varied palate."

If you go: Tickets to theater shows are available via Playhouse Square. Prices vary.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more