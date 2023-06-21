Share on email (opens in new window)

The remarkable Herbie Hancock will headline the 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest. Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest features one of the event's most prestigious and diverse lineups in years.

Driving the news: The festival runs Thursday through Saturday at Playhouse Square.

Organizers hope to build on last year's event, which drew more than 10,000 people.

Why it matters: You'd have to go back to Tri-C JazzFest's 2016 lineup featuring Diana Krall, Leon Russell, Al Jarreau and Dr. John, among others, to match this year's caliber.

The intrigue: Headliners include jazz icon Herbie Hancock, New Orleans great Trombone Shorty, Afropop star Angélique Kidjo and Grammy winner Samara Joy.

Hancock hasn't performed in the Cleveland area in nearly 40 years; Joy arrives in town four months after becoming just the second jazz performer to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Details: Nearly 500 musicians will take the stage for ticketed theater shows and free outdoor concerts.

The festival kicks off at 3pm Thursday on Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street with an outdoor concert featuring vocalist Reggie Kelly.

Trombone Shorty and his Orleans Avenue band will close things out Saturday night at Connor Palace.

Between the lines: It's not just about the headliners. Potential hidden gems include Akron jazz artist Dan Wilson, who will perform seven decades of hits by Stevie Wonder.

Plus: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and former Journey drummer Steve Smith presents his jazz fusion band Vital Information on Saturday.

What they're saying: "A festival is a feast," festival director Terri Pontremoli tells Axios.

"That's what the word means. It's about putting together a great menu of offerings with a varied palate."

If you go: Tickets to theater shows are available via Playhouse Square. Prices vary.