Peter Billingsley to take part in "A Christmas Story" reunion

The cast of "A Christmas Story" is headed back to Cleveland.

Driving the news: The Greater Cleveland Film Commission Wednesday announced "A Christmas Story" 40th-anniversary event set for Nov. 10-12 at Public Auditorium.

It will feature 12 of the 1983 film's cast members, including Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie, who has never participated in a public cast reunion.

Details: Each day will feature an expo at Public Auditorium where fans can meet and take photos with the cast.

On Friday night, the cast will take the stage for a panel discussion.

The intrigue: Wednesday's announcement included appearances by actors Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, and Zack Ward, who played Scut. Both will take part in the reunion.

"It's always an amazing thing to come back to Cleveland," Ward said during Wednesday's press conference. "Watching the city grow into this beautiful place over the past 40 years has been so nice."

What they're saying: Bill Garvey, president of GCFC, says the film commission has spent four years putting the event together.

"This event will explore the magic behind the making of this movie and the everlasting joy it brings us."

If you go: Tickets for the panel discussion and expo are on sale now and start at $20.