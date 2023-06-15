How to celebrate Juneteenth in Cleveland
Cleveland has already begun celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.
Why it matters: Black residents make up 47% of Cleveland's population, according to 2022 census numbers, the most of any race or ethnicity in the city.
What's happening: Juneteenth events began last weekend and continue through Monday.
- Festivities include:
Details: The Rock Hall will feature gospel performances and a panel discussion on the genre's importance today.
If you go: 6-8pm on the museum's front plaza. Free.
Details: The 14th annual percussion showcase takes place this weekend at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance & Expression on West 25th Street.
If you go: 5-8pm Friday; 9am-8pm Saturday; 9am-8:30pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $15.
Details: The two-day event takes place Friday and Saturday on Mall C, featuring fireworks, food, family activities and live music.
If you go: 6-10pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday. Free.
🏳️🌈 Mx. Juneteenth
Details: The event celebrates the Black, queer community with live music, a drag show and educational workshops at BLK PunX Press Studio on Perkins Avenue on Saturday.
If you go: Noon-6pm. Donation of $7 is suggested.
🌼 African American Cultural Garden
Details: The garden's celebration on Monday will have food, live music and a talent show.
If you go: 10am-3pm. Free.
Go deeper: Check out more Juneteenth celebrations in Northeast Ohio, including the Cleveland Public Library's annual series.
