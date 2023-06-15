2 hours ago - News

How to celebrate Juneteenth in Cleveland

Troy Smith
Illustration of the Juneteenth flag next to a desk calendar dated June 19.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Cleveland has already begun celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Why it matters: Black residents make up 47% of Cleveland's population, according to 2022 census numbers, the most of any race or ethnicity in the city.

What's happening: Juneteenth events began last weekend and continue through Monday.

  • Festivities include:

🎙️ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Details: The Rock Hall will feature gospel performances and a panel discussion on the genre's importance today.

If you go: 6-8pm on the museum's front plaza. Free.

🪘 African Dance & Drum Fest

Details: The 14th annual percussion showcase takes place this weekend at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance & Expression on West 25th Street.

If you go: 5-8pm Friday; 9am-8pm Saturday; 9am-8:30pm Sunday.

🎆 MetroHealth Freedom Fest

Details: The two-day event takes place Friday and Saturday on Mall C, featuring fireworks, food, family activities and live music.

If you go: 6-10pm Friday; 10am-6pm Saturday. Free.

🏳️‍🌈 Mx. Juneteenth

Details: The event celebrates the Black, queer community with live music, a drag show and educational workshops at BLK PunX Press Studio on Perkins Avenue on Saturday.

If you go: Noon-6pm. Donation of $7 is suggested.

🌼 African American Cultural Garden

Details: The garden's celebration on Monday will have food, live music and a talent show.

If you go: 10am-3pm. Free.

Go deeper: Check out more Juneteenth celebrations in Northeast Ohio, including the Cleveland Public Library's annual series.

