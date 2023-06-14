Viking cruise ship docks in Cleveland on maiden Great Lakes voyage

The Viking cruise ship Polaris docked at the Port of Cleveland yesterday, marking the first of eight tour stops in Cleveland this summer for the luxury cruise line.

Why it matters: Great Lakes maritime tourism is on the rise. Cleveland will welcome 53 cruise ships and more than 10,000 passengers in 2023, up from only nine ships in 2017.

The increase has been a boon for the local economy and the city's branding as a destination waterfront city.

Driving the news: Leaders from the city, county and the port welcomed the Polaris crew and nearly 400 passengers with a ceremony on board, exchanging plaques and words of gratitude.

Port CEO Will Friedman called the Viking tour stop a "momentous occasion."

Details: Viking's 15-day "Great Lakes Collection" itinerary, which starts at $11,995, includes stops in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Detroit, Alpena on Michigan's lower peninsula, Wisconsin's Door Peninsula, Mackinac Island, Ontario's Georgian Bay and Thunder Bay, the Soo Locks and Duluth.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: You don't realize how massive these cruise ships are until you're up close.