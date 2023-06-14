2 hours ago - News
Kid Cudi announces 2nd annual Moon Man's Landing festival
Kid Cudi will once again land in Cleveland this September.
Driving the news: The Cleveland-native turned music/movie star announced the details for his second annual Moon Man Landing festival on Wednesday.
- The event will take place Aug. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Why it matters: Last year's festival drew an estimated 18,000 people to the Nautica Entertainment Complex with a lineup headlined by Cudi, Playboi Carti, Haim and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Details: This year's festivities will be scaled down — from 12 artists to seven — and moved indoors.
- The lineup includes Cudi, hip hop artists Lil Uzi Vert, Suicideboys, Coi Leray and BashfortheWorld, as well as Cleveland artists Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bell.
If you go: Fans can register for presale tickets, which go on sale at noon June 21.
- Prices start at $75.
