Kid Cudi announces 2nd annual Moon Man's Landing festival

Rapper Kid Cudi performs on stage.

Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival returns to Cleveland in on Aug. 19. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Image

Kid Cudi will once again land in Cleveland this September.

Driving the news: The Cleveland-native turned music/movie star announced the details for his second annual Moon Man Landing festival on Wednesday.

  • The event will take place Aug. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Why it matters: Last year's festival drew an estimated 18,000 people to the Nautica Entertainment Complex with a lineup headlined by Cudi, Playboi Carti, Haim and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Details: This year's festivities will be scaled down — from 12 artists to seven — and moved indoors.

  • The lineup includes Cudi, hip hop artists Lil Uzi Vert, Suicideboys, Coi Leray and BashfortheWorld, as well as Cleveland artists Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bell.

If you go: Fans can register for presale tickets, which go on sale at noon June 21.

  • Prices start at $75.
