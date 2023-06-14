Kid Cudi announces 2nd annual Moon Man's Landing festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing festival returns to Cleveland in on Aug. 19. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Image

Kid Cudi will once again land in Cleveland this September.

Driving the news: The Cleveland-native turned music/movie star announced the details for his second annual Moon Man Landing festival on Wednesday.

The event will take place Aug. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Why it matters: Last year's festival drew an estimated 18,000 people to the Nautica Entertainment Complex with a lineup headlined by Cudi, Playboi Carti, Haim and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Details: This year's festivities will be scaled down — from 12 artists to seven — and moved indoors.

The lineup includes Cudi, hip hop artists Lil Uzi Vert, Suicideboys, Coi Leray and BashfortheWorld, as well as Cleveland artists Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bell.

If you go: Fans can register for presale tickets, which go on sale at noon June 21.