Cleveland subreddit goes dark amid Reddit protest

Troy Smith
Thousands of Reddit communities went dark Monday to protest corporate changes made by the site.

Why it matters: Among those participating in the 48-hour blackout is the large Cleveland subreddit community.

  • r/Cleveland has more than 130,000 members, with discussions focused on everything from downtown parking issues and potholes to local government initiatives.

Catch up fast: The protest focuses on Reddit's new pricing structure for third-party app developers to access its back-end technology (API), Axios New Orleans' Carlie Kollath Wells reports.

The other side: "We spend multi-millions of dollars on hosting fees, and Reddit needs to be fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps," Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt tells Axios.

  • "The vast majority of API users will not have to pay for access; not all third-party apps usage requires paid access."

The intrigue: Reddit is owned by Advance Publications, parent of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, as well as several other local media organizations around the country.

  • Reddit has been working toward monetizing its platform for an initial public offering that could come this year, according to Reuters.

What's next: The blackout will remain in effect through today.

  • Rathschmidt says Reddit is "in contact with a number of communities to clarify any confusion" around the company's API policies.
