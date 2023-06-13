Cleveland subreddit goes dark amid Reddit protest

Share on email (opens in new window)

Thousands of Reddit communities went dark Monday to protest corporate changes made by the site.

Why it matters: Among those participating in the 48-hour blackout is the large Cleveland subreddit community.

r/Cleveland has more than 130,000 members, with discussions focused on everything from downtown parking issues and potholes to local government initiatives.

Catch up fast: The protest focuses on Reddit's new pricing structure for third-party app developers to access its back-end technology (API), Axios New Orleans' Carlie Kollath Wells reports.

Developers say the new structure will put most of them out of business.

The other side: "We spend multi-millions of dollars on hosting fees, and Reddit needs to be fairly paid to continue supporting high-usage third-party apps," Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt tells Axios.

"The vast majority of API users will not have to pay for access; not all third-party apps usage requires paid access."

The intrigue: Reddit is owned by Advance Publications, parent of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, as well as several other local media organizations around the country.

Reddit has been working toward monetizing its platform for an initial public offering that could come this year, according to Reuters.

What's next: The blackout will remain in effect through today.