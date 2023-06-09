Cleveland councilwoman guarding vacant lots for affordable housing
Ward 15 Cleveland councilwoman Jenny Spencer has embraced a strategy for combating gentrification — refusing to approve land bank transfers for market rate homes.
Why it matters: Spencer represents Ward 15, which includes Detroit-Shoreway, Edgewater and Cudell and faces more market pressure than other wards, where the pace of development has been slower.
Between the lines: The city land bank holds vacant lots, and the city councilperson has direct control over parcels in their ward.
- "The transfers literally cross my desk," Spencer told Axios. "So I can say, I am not approving luxury infill housing, period."
By the numbers: Only a few dozen city land bank lots remain in the ward, Spencer told Axios.
How it works: One example of Spencer's strategy is the 60 "lease-purchase homes" built with Low-income Housing Tax Credits in partnership with CHN Housing Partners in recent years.
- Those homes are rented to low-income tenants, who have the option to take out a modest mortgage after occupying the property for 15 years.
What's next: Ward 15 is one of five wards where Habitat for Humanity will build 50 new homes with federal pandemic relief funds.
- Spencer called Habitat a "perfect partner" to pursue affordable housing projects on city land bank lots.
