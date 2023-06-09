Share on email (opens in new window)

Few vacant lots remain in Ward 15, but these adjacent parcels at West 83rd Street, south of Madison, could be developed for affordable housing. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Ward 15 Cleveland councilwoman Jenny Spencer has embraced a strategy for combating gentrification — refusing to approve land bank transfers for market rate homes.

Why it matters: Spencer represents Ward 15, which includes Detroit-Shoreway, Edgewater and Cudell and faces more market pressure than other wards, where the pace of development has been slower.

Between the lines: The city land bank holds vacant lots, and the city councilperson has direct control over parcels in their ward.

"The transfers literally cross my desk," Spencer told Axios. "So I can say, I am not approving luxury infill housing, period."

By the numbers: Only a few dozen city land bank lots remain in the ward, Spencer told Axios.

How it works: One example of Spencer's strategy is the 60 "lease-purchase homes" built with Low-income Housing Tax Credits in partnership with CHN Housing Partners in recent years.

Those homes are rented to low-income tenants, who have the option to take out a modest mortgage after occupying the property for 15 years.

What's next: Ward 15 is one of five wards where Habitat for Humanity will build 50 new homes with federal pandemic relief funds.