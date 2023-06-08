2 hours ago - Things to Do

Parade the Circle returns with emphasis on transformation

Troy Smith
A parade featuring colorful, large puppets.

Parade the Circle returns Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art

Colorful floats, massive puppets and stunning costumes will fill Wade Oval for the first time in four years.

Driving the news: Cleveland Museum of Art's Parade the Circle featuring homemade art, live music and dance returns Saturday.

Why it matters: The free event draws around 80,000 people to University Circle, according to the museum, and has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

  • Its return is one of the final affirmations of life returning to normal.

Flashback: Parade the Circle began in 1990 with a small group of artists leading a parade of performance art.

  • The concept of people-powered floats, homemade puppets and costumes was based on similar events taking place in California.

Details: This year's theme is "Transformation." The dragonfly, which represents change and new beginnings in various cultures, is the official symbol.

  • The parade will feature more than 2,000 participants and the work of dozens of artists from around the globe, including Vermont, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and France.

What they're saying: "We need something that energizes all of us to celebrate life after the pandemic," Parade the Circle lead artist Héctor Castellanos Lara tells Axios.

  • "This is a very unique event that breeds creativity on the highest level. It's a celebration of life with all these ethnic groups and cultures gathering in one place."

If you go: The parade begins at noon at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

  • Circle Village, an adjacent event on Wade Oval featuring live music, food and art activities, runs from 10am-4pm.
