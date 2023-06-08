Share on email (opens in new window)

Parade the Circle returns Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art

Colorful floats, massive puppets and stunning costumes will fill Wade Oval for the first time in four years.

Driving the news: Cleveland Museum of Art's Parade the Circle featuring homemade art, live music and dance returns Saturday.

Why it matters: The free event draws around 80,000 people to University Circle, according to the museum, and has been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Its return is one of the final affirmations of life returning to normal.

Flashback: Parade the Circle began in 1990 with a small group of artists leading a parade of performance art.

The concept of people-powered floats, homemade puppets and costumes was based on similar events taking place in California.

Details: This year's theme is "Transformation." The dragonfly, which represents change and new beginnings in various cultures, is the official symbol.

The parade will feature more than 2,000 participants and the work of dozens of artists from around the globe, including Vermont, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and France.

What they're saying: "We need something that energizes all of us to celebrate life after the pandemic," Parade the Circle lead artist Héctor Castellanos Lara tells Axios.

"This is a very unique event that breeds creativity on the highest level. It's a celebration of life with all these ethnic groups and cultures gathering in one place."

If you go: The parade begins at noon at the north entrance of the Cleveland Museum of Art.