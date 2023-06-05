Share on email (opens in new window)

Richard Patrick is still figuring out how he feels about Filter's 30th anniversary.

Driving the news: Filter — the band Patrick founded in Cleveland in 1993 — is celebrating 30 years with a new album and tour.

"This anniversary is bizarrely here," Patrick tells Axios. "I am 55, my hair is gray, and I'm much wiser. It's wild."

Flashback: Patrick formed Filter after a stint as guitarist for Nine Inch Nails.

Filter made a name for itself with its 1995 debut album, "Short Bus," and hit single "Hey Man Nice Shot."

State of play: Filter released six more albums, but the band's output was sporadic from 2016 until recently.

In October the band released the single "For the Beaten" and its follow-up, "Face Down," in May.

Both will appear on "The Algorithm," Filter's first album in seven years, in August.

The intrigue: Patrick's resurgence comes on the heels of Nine Inch Nails' one-off reunion show at Blossom Music Center in September. It was Patrick's first live show with his original bandmates, including Trent Reznor, since 1991.

What they're saying: "That is going to be a highlight of my life forever," Patrick says. "I was so overwhelmed with the love the audience was giving me."

What's next: Filter's North American tour will stretch through September, including a stop at Buzzard Fest at Victory Park on Aug. 4.

The tour will also feature "California Screamin'," a June 17 concert that will stream live on Hitkor.

The bottom line: "I think when people hear the new music, it's going to turn heads," Patrick says.