"Shooting Stars" brings LeBron James' high school story to Hollywood

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Marquis “Mookie” Cook as LeBron James in Shooting Stars, directed by Chris Robinson. Photo: Universal Pictures

The story of a group of kids from Akron achieving their basketball dreams will always be an integral part of LeBron James' story — and it takes center stage this week.

Driving the news: "Shooting Stars," a film about how James and his childhood friends became high school sensations at St. Vincent-St. Mary debuts today exclusively on Peacock.

The movie is directed by Chris Robinson ("ATL") and stars Portland high school basketball star Marquis "Mookie" Cook as James and Wood Harris ("The Wire") as coach Dru Joyce.

Flashback: In the early 2000s, James and his teammates — Willie McGee, Romeo Travis, Sian Cotton and Dru Joyce III — shot to national fame, winning three Ohio state championships in four years.

Between the lines: "Shooting Stars" is based on a 2009 book of the same name, co-authored by James and Buzz Bissinger.

Bissinger, best known for writing the book "Friday Night Lights," worked with James to tell the story from the basketball star's perspective.

What they're saying: "It's a story about five kids who committed to each other and accomplished a dream," Bissinger tells Axios.

"It wasn't just James. The other kids and the coaches were important as well. They all contribute equally."

Troy's thought bubble: The connection between the players is the beating heart of "Shooting Stars."