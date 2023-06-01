"Shooting Stars" brings LeBron James' high school story to Hollywood
The story of a group of kids from Akron achieving their basketball dreams will always be an integral part of LeBron James' story — and it takes center stage this week.
Driving the news: "Shooting Stars," a film about how James and his childhood friends became high school sensations at St. Vincent-St. Mary debuts today exclusively on Peacock.
- The movie is directed by Chris Robinson ("ATL") and stars Portland high school basketball star Marquis "Mookie" Cook as James and Wood Harris ("The Wire") as coach Dru Joyce.
Flashback: In the early 2000s, James and his teammates — Willie McGee, Romeo Travis, Sian Cotton and Dru Joyce III — shot to national fame, winning three Ohio state championships in four years.
Between the lines: "Shooting Stars" is based on a 2009 book of the same name, co-authored by James and Buzz Bissinger.
- Bissinger, best known for writing the book "Friday Night Lights," worked with James to tell the story from the basketball star's perspective.
What they're saying: "It's a story about five kids who committed to each other and accomplished a dream," Bissinger tells Axios.
- "It wasn't just James. The other kids and the coaches were important as well. They all contribute equally."
Troy's thought bubble: The connection between the players is the beating heart of "Shooting Stars."
- It's not as gritty a movie as "Friday Night Lights," but it's certainly uplifting.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.