1 hour ago - Real Estate

Sale pending on John Heisman birth site in Cleveland

Sam Allard
An orange house with an Ohio Historical Marker sign in the front yard and a for sale sign in the tree lawn

Looks like most prospective buyers got the stiff-arm. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

A sale is pending on the Ohio City home where John Heisman — namesake of college football's Heisman Trophy — was born.

Driving the news: The 2,100-square-foot cutie on Bridge Avenue was listed in April by Progressive Urban Real Estate for nearly $400,000.

  • A "sale pending" sign now sits on the tree lawn, and the Zillow listing says "pending."
  • The listing agent did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking confirmation of the sale.

Flashback: Born there in 1869, Heisman had a distinguished college football career as both a player (Brown University, University of Pennsylvania) and a coach (Oberlin College, Buchtel University).

The intrigue: For years, the Ohio Historical Marker honoring his birthplace was incorrectly placed farther east on Bridge Avenue, but a team of residents and researchers campaigned for the move to its current location in 2021.

