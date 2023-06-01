Sale pending on John Heisman birth site in Cleveland
A sale is pending on the Ohio City home where John Heisman — namesake of college football's Heisman Trophy — was born.
Driving the news: The 2,100-square-foot cutie on Bridge Avenue was listed in April by Progressive Urban Real Estate for nearly $400,000.
- A "sale pending" sign now sits on the tree lawn, and the Zillow listing says "pending."
- The listing agent did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking confirmation of the sale.
Flashback: Born there in 1869, Heisman had a distinguished college football career as both a player (Brown University, University of Pennsylvania) and a coach (Oberlin College, Buchtel University).
The intrigue: For years, the Ohio Historical Marker honoring his birthplace was incorrectly placed farther east on Bridge Avenue, but a team of residents and researchers campaigned for the move to its current location in 2021.
