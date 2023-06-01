Share on email (opens in new window)

Looks like most prospective buyers got the stiff-arm. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

A sale is pending on the Ohio City home where John Heisman — namesake of college football's Heisman Trophy — was born.

Driving the news: The 2,100-square-foot cutie on Bridge Avenue was listed in April by Progressive Urban Real Estate for nearly $400,000.

A "sale pending" sign now sits on the tree lawn, and the Zillow listing says "pending."

The listing agent did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking confirmation of the sale.

Flashback: Born there in 1869, Heisman had a distinguished college football career as both a player (Brown University, University of Pennsylvania) and a coach (Oberlin College, Buchtel University).

The intrigue: For years, the Ohio Historical Marker honoring his birthplace was incorrectly placed farther east on Bridge Avenue, but a team of residents and researchers campaigned for the move to its current location in 2021.