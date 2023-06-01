8 Northeast Ohio drive-in theaters to check out
Eighty-five years ago this week the East Side Drive-In in North Randall — Northeast Ohio's first drive-in theater — opened.
- The venue closed in 1972, but the area is still home to several outdoor theaters to enjoy this summer:
Details: The North Ridgeville theater offers double features on two screens seven days a week. Tickets are $11 for adults, $6 for children under 12. Concessions offered. No outside food or beverages allowed.
Details: The Wadsworth drive-in shows a double feature across one screen Friday and Saturday (and occasionally Sunday). Tickets are $25 per vehicle. Concessions offered; $10 charge for outside food and beverages.
Details: The theater in Warren shows double features across three screens Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $11 for adults; $6 for children ages 3-11. Concessions offered; $10 surcharge for outside food and beverages.
Details: The theater in Strasburg shows double features on two screens seven days a week. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-11 seven days a week. Concessions offered. Outside food is allowed.
Details: Barberton's drive-in shows double features across two screens Friday through Saturday with occasional Thursday showings. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. Concessions offered; $10 charge for outside food and beverages.
Details: The theater in Chardon hosts a double feature across one screen on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. Concessions offered; $10 charge for outside food and beverages.
Details: The theater in Ravenna shows double features across two screens Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $25 per vehicle. Concessions offered; $10 surcharge for outside food and beverages.
Details: Mansfield's theater hosts double features across two screens Friday through Sunday (and sometimes Thursday). Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-11. Concessions offered; $10 charge for outside food and beverages.
If you go: Showtimes can vary, based on sunset time.
- Check each theater's website to confirm times and sound format. (Some play through your vehicle's FM radio.)
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.