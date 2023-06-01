New consent degree monitor has faith in Cleveland's progress

Share on email (opens in new window)

Karl Racine, the new monitor of Cleveland's consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, appeared before Cleveland City Council on Wednesday for the first time.

Driving the news: Racine, a former attorney general in Washington, D.C., was appointed last month to enforce police reforms outlined in the 2015 settlement.

What they're saying: Racine told the council the division of police has made encouraging, demonstrable progress, and he praised the city's November hiring of Leigh Anderson, who leads day-to-day oversight and implementation.

"In the history of successful consent decrees," Racine said, "every single one has had an implementation manager."

Yes, but: Successful implementation is still required in a number of areas to move from what's called "operational compliance" to "general compliance."

In the Use of Force category, for example, there are 72 areas of evaluation. Police have achieved general compliance in only one area and operational compliance in 57 areas.

The intrigue: At Wednesday's meeting, councilman Joe Jones noted that even as Cleveland slowly achieves compliance, police recruitment has declined and crime has risen.

The bottom line: Racine said he has faith in reform and its ultimate effects on public safety.

"I have no doubt that when the city gets to a place where it has obtained substantial compliance with the consent decree, the public will gain trust in law enforcement, much greater than in years past," he said. "And I have no doubt — because the evidence shows this — that trust enhances public safety."

Go deeper: The police department's progress is outlined in exhaustive detail in the semiannual report by the monitoring team.