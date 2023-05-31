1 hour ago - News

Tina Turner's presence endures at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Troy Smith
Tina Turner performs on stage.

Simply the best. Photo: Pete Still/Redferns

Tina Turner was known for her powerful voice, memorable performances and stunning dresses, one of which can be viewed inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Driving the news: Turner died May 24 at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.

The details: The dress in question comes from Turner's 1990 Foreign Affair tour of Europe.

  • The trek, billed as Turner's "farewell" (it wasn't), broke the attendance record for European tours, drawing about 3 million people over 121 shows.

The intrigue: The sparkling, see-through garment was designed by Azzedine Alaïa, one of many looks the late Tunisian designer — nicknamed "The King of Cling" — created for Turner.

  • The dress has been a centerpiece of the Rock Hall's Legends of Rock exhibit on the fifth floor since 2021.

If you go: The dress will remain where it is, while the museum moves several of its other Turner artifacts to the In Memoriam exhibit on the third floor this week.

Dress in a glass case.
Turner's dress from the 1990 Foreign Affair tour. Photo: Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
