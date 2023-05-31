1 hour ago - News

Northeast Ohio students compete at 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Troy Smith

Can you spell "competition?" Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's time for kids to shine and for millions of adults to feel intellectually inadequate.

Driving the news: The Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals take place Wednesday.

  • More than 200 contestants are competing this week in National Harbor, Maryland.

State of p-l-a-y: Spellers who made it through Tuesday's preliminaries will compete in a live broadcast competition over the next two days.

  • Last year the broadcast drew over 7.5 million viewers, the largest television audience since 2015.

Zoom in: Northeast Ohio has two of Ohio's 15 smarties still in competition. We started with seven.

How to watch: The semifinals and finals will air 8-10pm Wednesday, and 8-10pm Thursday on Ion Television.

Meet our spellers still competing:

  • Speller 160: Shaylynn Dennis, 14, attends Beaver Local Middle School in Lisbon. She plays the flute and plans to join the high school marching band next year. Dennis enjoys memorizing things, including the Constitution of the United States and 160 of the numbers in pi.
  • Speller 165: Joey Constantine, 13, attends Lakeview Middle School in Cortland and is a sports, music and trivia enthusiast. He finished tied for 32nd in the 2022 National Spelling Bee and enjoys playing percussion in his school's band.
Data: Scripps National Spelling Bee; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more