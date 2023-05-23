Testing the "Just Walk Out" Amazon stadium mini-mart

Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, home of the MLS club FC Cincinnati, is the first pro stadium in Ohio to offer a food and beverage store using Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.

The big picture: The use of advanced cameras allows customers to select items and walk out without interacting with a cashier.

How it works: Customers enter the store through a special gate using a debit or credit card. A limited number of items are available — prepared pizza slices, beer, pop and a wall of chips and popcorn.

Cameras track customer movement, and sensors on shelves determine which items have been picked up.

After selecting items, customers "just walk out," and their payment method is charged.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I ventured to Cincinnati with my wife and neighbors for the Hell is Real Derby this weekend and tried out the tech for myself.

The theoretical efficiencies gained by avoiding lines are outweighed by the discomfort of being tracked with extreme precision and the unpleasantness of not knowing what anything costs.

You can sign up to receive an itemized receipt at a kiosk near the exit, but that seemed to defeat the purpose of expediency.

By the numbers: My charge from Saturday is still pending, but my credit card statement shows a $33 purchase for a single Tecate tall boy and two Diet Pepsis.